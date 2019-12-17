HS GBB: Lincoln, Rivet, Castle, and Henderson County Win

In a battle of state ranked opponents, Lincoln upsets Memorial. Rivet continues to show their strength as they beat Princeton on the road. Castle wins their 4th straight game, the Knights beating Harrison. And in our border battle, Henderson County tops Mater Dei.
Related Articles
HS BB: Bosse & North Emerge Victorious
7 hours ago
Young Tiger’s Brought Together by Gold
7 hours ago
Recycling Companies Receive Major Donations
9 hours ago
Mental Health During the Holidays
11 hours ago
Family Facing Eviction Left With Questions
11 hours ago
Check AlsoClose
-
Kentucky Boil Advisory: Providence and Nebo11 hours ago
-
-