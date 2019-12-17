BosseCastleEvansvilleHarrisonHenderson CountyIndianaKentuckyMater DeiMemorialNewburghSports

HS GBB: Lincoln, Rivet, Castle, and Henderson County Win

John Rawlings 6 hours ago
Less than a minute

In a battle of state ranked opponents, Lincoln upsets Memorial. Rivet continues to show their strength as they beat Princeton on the road. Castle wins their 4th straight game, the Knights beating Harrison. And in our border battle, Henderson County tops Mater Dei.

