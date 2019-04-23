HS BASE: Castle Tops Reitz

HS BASE: Castle Tops Reitz

April 23rd, 2019 Castle, Evansville, Indiana, Reitz, Sports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

It was a shootout in Newburgh, with Castle outlasting Reitz.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.