HPD Searching for Suspect Accused of Using Counterfeit Money

The Henderson Police Department is asking public help in locating a man suspected of using counterfeit money.

On January 28, officers were dispatched to McDonald’s on U.S. Highway 41. Upon arrival, officers learned a man passed an employee a counterfeit $20 bill.

The suspect is described as a white male with a full gray beard in a dark-colored minivan. Officers were told the suspect placed an order in drive-thru.

If anyone with information regarding this case contact HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime stoppers at 270-831-1111.

