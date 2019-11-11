HPD Searching for Armed Robbery Suspects

The Henderson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.

Police responded to the 400 block of South Main Street for a shots fired call around 6:45 p.m. on November 6.

Upon further investigation, officials determined two unknown black males got in the back of the victim’s vehicle, displayed a pistol, and demanded they give them their items.

The suspects fired one round through the windshield of the vehicle, and then took an iPhone X and fled the scene.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Henderson Police Department at 270-827-8700.

