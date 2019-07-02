HPD Needs Help Locating Armed Robbery Suspect

The Huntingburg Police Department needs help from the public in locating a suspect in connection with an armed robbery.

Police say a masked man wearing all back entered the Fast Track Marathon gas station on Monday, July 1st armed with a pump shot gun and demanded money from the register.

The suspect attempted to break into the clerk’s office door, but the clerk surrendered the cash drawer.

The suspect grabbed the cash and fled the scene before officers arrived.

After reviewing the security cameras, authorities were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Collin Thomas.

Thomas was leaving the scene driving a black four door 2007 Suzuki Forenza with Indiana plate 839RCD.

Thomas is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts please call 911 or contact Detective Stivers with HPD at 812-482-4111.

