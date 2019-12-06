HPD: Man, Woman Arrested for Robbery

Two people were arrested Thursday after a woman was robbed in the 1300 block of South Green Street.

According to Henderson Police, the woman left the bank and was arriving at her work, Cash Express, with a bank bag containing $5,000 when she was robbed by 29-year-old Jerome Roberts.

Witnesses say Roberts got into a vehicle with another woman in the 1300 block of South Elm St. The pair were pulled over in the 100 block of 3rd St. Officers located a purse with a large amount of money inside the vehicle on the passenger floor.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Farrah Smith, had knowledge of when employees show up to work at Cash Express. She also knew that the victim would be working alone.

Smith claims she had no knowledge of the robbery. Roberts refused to speak about the incident.

The pair was arrested and lodged into the Henderson County Detention Center. Smith and Roberts are facing a robbery charge.

Roberts is also a wanted fugitive from another state.

