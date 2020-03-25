HPD Investigates After Henderson Resident Robbed at Gunpoint in Own Home

Officers with the Henderson Police Department (HPD) are investigating an armed robbery that took place Monday in the home of a Henderson, Kentucky resident.

HPD officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of South Alvasia Street in Henderson, Kentucky on Monday, regarding a burglary.

The victim of the burglary stated that the suspect entered his residence and asked where the money was, while holding a firearm. The victim then reportedly locked himself in his bedroom before calling 911.

While the victim was inside the bedroom, the suspect left the residence.

According to the police report, nothing was stolen and no one was injured as a result of the robbery.

The victim described the suspect as a six-foot-tall black male wearing a black jacket and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact HPD at (270) 831-1295.

