Henderson CountyKentucky
HPD: Henderson Man Arrested on Sodomy, Sexual Abuse Charges
A Henderson man faces sodomy and sexual abuse charges stemming from allegations made by two juvenile victims both under the age of 12.
Michael Gibson is accused of sexually abusing the juveniles in their Henderson home. According to the Henderson Police Department, he was on the lifetime registry after pleading guilty to similar charges involving two juvenile victims in 1993.
Gibson was arrested Friday and lodged into the Henderson County Detention Center.