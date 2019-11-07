HPD: 60 Marijuana Plants Seized From Home

About 60 marijuana plants were seized from a home in Henderson after being left to dry.

Henderson police made the discovery on November 1, 2019, when responding to a call of a possible burglary of a vacant home. The caller told dispatch the back door of the home was left open and there were drugs inside.

Officers noticed the strong smell of marijuana when they arrived and saw the door to the garage was open.

Authorities say that’s when they found marijuana plants left to dry both inside the garage and the home.

According to HPD, about 60 marijuana plants were taken from the home.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department: (270)-831-1295.

