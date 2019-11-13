House Fire Leads to Drug Arrest in Daviess County

A Daviess County man is in jail following a structure fire, Tuesday evening.

Firefighters found marijuana plants at a home on Free Silver Road in Philpot while responding to a fire at that same address.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was then called to the scene where they arrested the man living at the home, Darrin Gerteisen.

The 53-year-old told police he had just two marijuana plants that he had grown in his yard and already harvested.

Gerteisen then agreed to a search where deputies found more than just two marijuana stalks. According to the sheriff’s office, they found multiple stalks, residue of meth, pipes, scales, and 665 grams of marijuana buds.

Gerteisen is charged with drug possession and trafficking.

The house is a total loss. The fire department does not believe the fire was related to drug activity.

