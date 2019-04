A Monday morning fire in Evansville claims the life of a family dog.

Evansville Fire crews were called to the 500 Block of North 4th Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters say a man and a woman were located on the roof.

44News is told a dog and a cat was recovered from the fire but the dog did not survive.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.

Comments

comments