House Explosion in Grayson Co. Triggered by Propane Furnance Malfunction

An investigation is underway in Grayson County after two people were injured during a house explosion, reports WLKY.

The explosion happened in Millwood on Crawford Street just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. WLKY says a mother and her seven-year-old daughter were flown to University Hospital after they were injured in the explosion.

The State Fire Marshall told WLKY the explosion was caused by a malfunction in the propane furnace. The malfunction caused a leak, resulting in the explosion.

It is unclear what caused the malfunction.

The condition of both victims is unknown.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online.

