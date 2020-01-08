House Committee Rejects Proposal to Pay Teachers One-Time Bonus Using State Revenue

An Indiana House Committee rejected Tuesday a proposal to pay Hoosier teachers more than $290-million in state tax revenue this year.

Governor Eric Holcomb said it would not be in the state’s best interest to use the money in that way.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted 13 to 7 in support of his decision.

Republican lawmakers did agree to endorse a bill to use that money to pay for campus construction projects around the state rather than taking out high-interest loans.

Governor Holcomb says he is committed to helping Hoosier teachers earn more money.

