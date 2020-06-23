Hours Extended Until 9PM at Exposition Center Polling Location

Hours at the Kentucky Exposition Center were extended after a judge granted an injunction by the Charles Booker campaign.

The doors closed right at 6 p.m. Tuesday, but were reopened 20 minutes later and will remain open until 9 p.m. Reportedly at least a hundred voters walked into the Expo Center to vote in the Kentucky Primary.

Booker is going up against Amy McGrath and others for the U.S. Senate race on the Democratic side.

