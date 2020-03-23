Hotline to Help Businesses During Stay-at-Home Order

Indiana will open a call center to field industry questions about Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-08, which provides for essential and non-essential business operations, infrastructure and government functions while the state observes a stay-at-home order from March 25-April 7.

The Critical Industries Hotline will open Tuesday at 9 a.m. to help guide businesses and industries with the executive order.

This center, reachable by calling 877-820-0890 or by emailing covidresponse@iedc.in.gov , is for business and industry questions only.

Please read Gov. Holcomb’s executive order and this FAQ page to clarify restrictions and acceptable activities and services under Monday’s Executive Order.

All of Gov. Holcomb’s Executive Orders can found here .

