Hot Weather Safety for Senior Citizens

Dealing with the hot temperatures can be miserable, but for senior citizens in particular it could be dangerous.

“Extreme heat is not good for anybody,” says Erin Shephard, Comfort Keepers coordinator. “Trying to make sure they don’t get confused because of the heat.”

For Shephard, she ensures her clients are keeping it cool every summer.

“When it gets this hot try to stay indoors,” says Shephard. “Make sure the caregiver is giving them plenty of water keeping them hydrated. Minimize their activities around town so they are not out in the heat as much.”

Also, checking on your neighbors and planning activities indoors.

“Try to stay home, keep their blinds closed, curtains closed, and keep their apartment as cool as possible,” says Shephard.

Jeff Rick, Breedlove Dobbs CEO, says the most common mistake is a dirty filter. It’s something you should check every month.

“The minute you start seeing a difference in the temperatures, the odds are there is something going on already,” says Rick.

Taking simple steps can also mean a cooler, safer summer when it comes to battling with the high temperatures.

“Making sure they are taking their proper medications, staying hydrated, and things like that so that we do keep them out of the hospitals incase of extreme heat,” says Shephard.

Shephard also says there are many programs and organizations that help senior citizens across the Tri-State during the summer months.

