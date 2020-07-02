Hot and Humid Thursday; Scorching Temps Continue Into the Weekend

We started our Thursday off with foggy and cloudy conditions across the Tri-State. Some of our counties were under a Dense Fog Advisory for the majority of the morning. Lows dipped down into the high 60s and low 70s. Evansville saw a low of 72°. Hot and humid conditions are expected for the rest of our Thursday.

As a stationary front continues moving off to the south, and high pressure begins taking control we will keep the dry conditions across the Tri-State. However, with the heat and humidity there is a small possibility of an isolated storm firing up later this afternoon. Highs will be topping out in the low 90s, with heat index values well on their way to 100°. Lows will be right around 70° overnight with mostly clear conditions.

As we move closer to the weekend, temperatures will begin to climb even more. Friday should be dry with highs topping out near 91°. Heat indices aren’t backing down either. Our Fourth of July could be feeling like 100° in some areas across the Tri-State, but on the bright side it will be dry. We’ll continue the 90s trend well into Sunday, but a slight chance of rain isn’t out of the question as high pressure moves off to the northeast.

