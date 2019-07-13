Hot & Humid Sunday, Remnants of Barry to Affect Tri-State

The dry and pleasant conditions continue across the region as Tropical Storm Barry made landfall this morning along the Louisiana Coast. Barry will produce life-threatening flash flooding and up to 2 feet of rain across portions of Louisiana and Mississippi Valley. Barry will affect us here in the Tri-State early next week.

For now enjoy the dry conditions, unfortunately the oppressive humidity will be building back into the area Sunday and will be with us for much of the extend forecast. Look for sunny skies to continue into Sunday as clouds increase throughout the day. Looking good for church and services Sunday morning through midday. Can’t rule out a few isolated thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and early evening as the extreme outer bands of Barry push northward. Temperatures will reach the low 90s with heat indices from 95 to 100.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will really begin to move into the area Monday afternoon – Wednesday. In addition the tropical-like airmass will move in as dew points will move back into the 70s.

The wettest day does look like Tuesday. Barry will continue to weaken as the low pushes northward, the center of low pressure will move west of the Tri-State but we will be on the eastern quadrant of the system, in addition moisture as extend well out from the actual center of low pressure. Periods of rainfall, heavy at times are likely from Monday night – Wednesday. Rainfall totals should range from 1 to as much as 3″. Can’t even rule out a stray strong to severe storm Tuesday, considering we will be in the eastern right quadrant of the actual center of low pressure. Expecting mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will range in the low to mid 80s.

As the remnants of Barry begin to move out Wednesday temperatures will surge as a ridge of high pressure builds in through much of the Midwest and Eastern U.S. This looks to be our hottest stretch of weather so far this year with highs in the mid 90s and dangerous heat indices ranging from 105 to 115. Remember last Wednesday? Well we will see multiple days like that from Thursday – next weekend. It does look mainly dry throughout that stretch, however a pop-up thunderstorm during the afternoons can’t be ruled out.

