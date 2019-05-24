Hot & Humid Memorial Day Weekend, Unsettled for Indy 500

The heat and humidity continue across the area, temperatures started off in the 60s and 70s and quickly rose through the morning. Highs today will reach their warmest point in about 8 months, forecasting a high of 91 in Evansville, highs will range in the low 90s for most of the region and dew points will be in the 70s. Which means heat indices will range from 93 to 97 degrees.

It will be a dry and clear evening, staying humid and warm with temperatures dipping only to the low 70s. The big dome of high pressure over the southeast will hold for the weekend, continuing to usher in the hot and humid weather. In fact the southeast will likely see record breaking high temperatures with some locations reaching the triple digits and seeing possible 10 or more days of 90 degree plus temperatures through next week.

Here in the Tri-State we are looking at a hot and humid Memorial Day Weekend. Most of the weekend has been trending drier. Really the only day I see shower and thunderstorm chances is Sunday afternoon – evening and right now it looks like the norther portion of the Tri-State mainly north of I-64 has the best chance of seeing rain.

For those heading up to Indianapolis for the 103rd Indy 500, things are looking unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely through the morning and especially through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80, with muggy conditions.

Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds and hail. The SPC has a “Marginal” risk of severe weather across portions of Central Indiana on Sunday.

Heat and humidity will continue through middle of next week, a storm system will bring the threat of thunderstorms Wednesday as average-like temperatures arrive by the end of next week.

