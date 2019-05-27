Hot & Humid Memorial Day, Potential for Severe Storms Midweek

After a rather warm and humid weekend with some heavy downpours Sunday, we are left with continued heat and humidity into Memorial Day. Severe weather is expected in Northern Indiana and Northern Illinois, where an “Enhanced” risk is in place for the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail. Back here in the Tri-State we woke up to cloudy skies and humid conditions, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Looking good for any outdoor plans, whether that’s grilling, swimming, etc. Make sure you apply the sunscreen!

Expect clear skies tonight, temperatures will fall to around 70, once again remaining muggy. Setting the stage for a hot and humid Tuesday as temperatures will rise to once again around 90. Will see breezy conditions develop with gusts around 25MPH out of the southwest.

Showers & thunderstorms will hold off back to the west of the Tri-State through Tuesday.

Wednesday will turn unsettled with an approaching cold front, showers and storms seem likely at this point. Some could be on the strong to severe side packing damaging winds and large hail. The SPC has placed the entire area under a “Marginal” risk or about a 1 out of 5 chance of seeing a severe storms. The treat for showers and storms does linger into Thursday, expect seasonable temperatures, and less humid conditions especially by Friday and Saturday.

