Hot Holiday Party Fashion Trends

‘Tis the season for parties, balls and galas…and that means shopping for the perfect look!

Leanna from Annale’s Twice Chosen is here to give us the scoop on what’s hot this holiday season, so we stay “on trend”.

2020 is right around the corner, and to celebrate that, designers have brought back the Art Deco style that is so classic, but they’ve kept modern trends like the horsehair hem and plunging neck-line.





And cocktail dresses are getting in on that Art Deco trend, with full coverage making a come-back, but you still look flashy even though you’re not showing much skin.

And this next trend is the same way…flashy material with a basic cut that looks good on anyone with an interesting back…if you choose to wear your hair up.

Length is important when you’re choosing your holiday look…for a gala or ball, you’re going to want a gown, and this year’s trend is sequins, a classic cut — but we keep the leg slit — and a plunging back.





While we keep bringing up Art Deco and 1920’s glam, the “fairy-tale” look is still trending this year with petal skirts, lots of lace, and the rose gold that we’ve seen everywhere for the last 3 years.

You’re sure to be the belle of any holiday party if you follow the trends: sparkly fabric, classic cuts and a nod to the roaring ’20’s…Gatsby Glam paired with classic cuts, or for the younger wanting to live out their fairy-tale ball dreams, the lace fantasy paired with a great pattern and cut-outs.

Here’s to turning heads at the end of 2019!

