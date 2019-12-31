Hospitals Enforce Visitor Restrictions

For those being treated for certain medical conditions, the flu can be very serious – even deadly.

“Our hospitalized patients are our most vulnerable patients, so we want to make sure that we don’t do anything to slow down their path to recovery,” Dr. Gina Huhnke from Deaconess told us.

With an uprise in flu cases in urgent care and emergency rooms across the Tri-State within the past week, the Vanderburgh County Health Department has issued hospital visitor restrictions.

“The number of flu cases seen in Vanderburgh County have risen over the holidays. Now hospitals are having to put restrictions in place to keep their patients safe,” Dr. Huhnke went on to explain, also adding “We are seeing both influenza A and influenza B simultaneously. Which is a little unusual for our community.”

For the time being, only immediate family members and significant others will be able to visit their loved ones while they’re being treated at the hospital.

Those with flu-like symptoms, as well as those under the age of 15, will not be able to visit at all.

“We have noted that children in particular are often symptomatic and can still spread the influenza, even before they get sick,” said Dr. Huhnke.

Exceptions may be made for visiting critically-ill patients or people with life-threatening injuries.

Those looking to visit will have to check with their hospital to see if that’s a possibility.

Doctor Gina Huhnke wants to remind everyone that although these restrictions can be frustrating, they’ve been put in place for the community’s protection.

“We definitely understand that you want to see your loved ones and that’s part of the healing process, but please keep in mind that we want to keep the patients safe and you want to keep your loved ones safe,” said Dr. Huhnke.

It is advised to frequently wash your hands and drink an adequate amount of water during the flu season.

