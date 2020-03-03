Hospital Workers Successfully Rally Against “Devastating” Indiana Bill

On Monday, hospital workers and members of the Indiana Hospital Association successfully rallied at the Indianapolis Statehouse against a bill that would have had big impacts on health care.

A house bill looking to reduce the reimbursement rates at off-site hospital locations was amended late Monday.

Indiana hospital association argued the bill would hurt rural hospitals.

It would have meant that an emergency room that’s open 24 hours could get more money than a doctor’s office that’s only open Monday through Friday.

An amendment authored by Senator Ed Charbonneau was approved to insert language that will provide total transparency for insurers and employers about where off-site services and procedures are provided to patients.

“It would be devastating. Hundreds of millions of dollars, if not more, in cuts. That would mean closing services, reduction in staff, and even the closure of entire hospitals and nobody wants that for Hoosiers. That’s not good healthcare,” said Brian Tabor, President of the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA).

IHA says the change by state senators will provide total transparency about what off-site services are provided to patients.

Supporters of the bill argue that the amendment would reduce health care costs.

