Horse Therapy Aims to Help Local Veterans

For those battling depression, anxiety, PTSD, or other mental health issues, it can be difficult to find a healthy outlet, but it’s here in the Tri-State that one program is reaching out to a group of people who may need the extra care.

“These horses actually take on your persona. They read your body language. They know exactly what’s inside your head,” says Tommy Mullins, U.S. Army Veteran.

It’s a therapy session unlike any other.

“It’s a bit unusual, but horses are loving too,” says Mullins.

In Owensboro, Horses are helping local veterans in need of healing.

For Mullins, the Brudges Equine Assisted Psychotherapy Program has helped turn his life around.

“It wasn’t until we lost our middle son Brandon in Afghanistan in 2011 that some issues started surfacing,” says Mullins. “It’s hard to recover from that. The grieving steps are the same, but everybody goes through that differently.”

“For veterans to reach out within their own community close to home and utilize the therapeutic approach that can be more effective,” says Misty Baker, Program Director. “Obviously to curb the suicide rate and help them to re-acclimate and re-adapt to their environment and help work with the family in that process.”

For all the veterans, the sessions are completely free of charge and last eight to ten weeks.

“Being in this environment is very natural,” says Baker. “We’re outdoors, we’re not sitting in a room, and there’s not a lot of talk. This isn’t talk therapy. Most of our processing happens around the horse.”

In the last few years, equine therapy for military veterans received millions from the U.S. Government.

“You start to see how gentle they really are, how caring they are, and that they care for you as well,” says Mullins.

Data shows on average nearly 20 veterans die from suicide each day, but through the horse therapy sessions, Baker says local veterans can work through their struggles.

“Whatever they walk through the door with, they are able to set that down and it’s not that they just leave it there while they are here, but once they walk out the door it seems they have a better way to deal with that and cope with that when they step back out in their regular environment,” says Baker.

