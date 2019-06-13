Horse Shot in Field Triggers Investigation

On May 19th, Steve Newman went to check on his horses when he found one of them dead in the grass.

“I’m thinking one or two of the bullets got one or more of his lungs,” says Newman. “I could see where he thrashed a lot, even to the point that he worn hair off his ears. Yeah so very unpleasant.”

The incident happened, on private property, in a field off Kennedy Brasher Road near Greenville, Kentucky.

“I think it was some people out in the country by themselves, drinking beer, having a good time, decided it would be fun to shoot a horse,” says Newman.

“Mr. Newman indicated that he had noticed some ice house beer cans in the area, thought maybe they were involved,” says Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Mahan. “We collected those cans, hopefully, to get some fingerprint evidence off of those.”

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff confirms they do not have anyone in custody in connection to this incident. Although Newman says he hopes that will soon change.

“I don’t think it’s a huge step from you know getting a kick out of killing a horse to shooting a human,” says Newman. “Okay so, I don’t think they ought to be running around without any punishment.”

Deputy Mahan agrees with Newman. “It constitutes animal cruelty to the first degree. A period of confinement 5 years or more.”

