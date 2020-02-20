Horse Dead, Rider Injured in Hopkins County Crash

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, Hopkins County 911 began receiving numerous calls about a horse being ridden on the roadway by a female in dark clothing in the area of St. Charles on Nortonville Road.

Numerous deputies arrived in the area, but before the subject could be located, a 2001 Ford Ranger driven by 82-year-old Leon Smith of Nortonville, Kentucky, struck the horse and rider at the 8000 block of Nortonville Road. The accident occurred at approximately 8:43 p.m.

The rider of the horse was identified as 52-year-old Judith Henderson of Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

Henderson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Baptist Health in Madisonville. The driver of the Ford Ranger, Smith, was uninjured in the accident.

The horse died at the scene as a result of its injuries.

Comments

comments