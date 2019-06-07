Hopkinsville Band Director Arrested on Multiple Rape Charges

An award-winning high school band director in Hopkinsville is facing charges for allegedly giving an underage female student marijuana then engaging in sexual acts on several occasions.

Jordan Peveler, 30, was arrested on multiple sex charges including third-degree rape.

He’s accused of giving the 16-year-old student pot at his home in June 2017.

Authorities say he would ask her to perform sex acts once she was under the influence of the drug.

After the student turned 17 investigators say Peveler had sex with her in his home.

Public school administrators say he is no longer employed with the district.

