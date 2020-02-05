Hopkins & Muhlenberg County Schools Affected by Flooding

Hopkins County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 5th, due to flooded roadways.

According to a Facebook post, the district will have a SKILLS Day with assignments completed from home.

Muhlenberg County Public Schools are also being affected by the heavy rain according to their Facebook. The district will be on a 1-hour delay on Wednesday due to flooded roadways.

Drivers in the county had a hard time getting some students home on Tuesday afternoon with floodwaters blocking bus routes.

Comments

comments