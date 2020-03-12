Hopkins County Will Not Issue State of Emergency Despite Coronavirus Crisis

Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. held a press conference Thursday concerning the coronavirus.

Whitfield says he does not view the coronavirus as a threat to Hopkins County because there are no current cases.

“I am not issuing a state of emergency at this time. I don’t expect to issue a state of emergency because I don’t think this warrants a state of emergency,” says Whitfield Jr.

During the hour and 15-minute news conference, Whitfield Jr. pleaded with people to stop stalking up on hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies, and medical supplies.

“There is two things I want to say about this: one, it’s the height of selfishness because you’re taking care of yourself and not worrying about the rest of the community; second, you’re actually encouraging the spread of this virus, so please stop hoarding these supplies,” says Whitfield Jr.

Nine days ago, the judge-executive went on the record and said that the coronavirus was blown out of proportion.

Whitfield criticized Gov. Beshear saying he jumped the gun declaring a state of emergency. The criticism comes as schools and universities in the Bluegrass state cancel sporting events and other major public events.

The news conference a stark contrast to how other cities and counties have handled the crisis.

Officials did not reveal any real plans to slow the virus from entering the county but instead went on to attack the media for asking tough questions.

“I am not one to panic or overreact, and I do not think at this time, because we don’t have any cases, I am not going to call a state of emergency, just to do it, as long as we don’t have any cases in Hopkins County, what emergency do we have?” says Whitfield Jr.

