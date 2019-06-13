Hopkins County Staple Re-Opens

A Hopkins County staple is now back in business after a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

Ferrell’s Snappy Service in Madisonville is known for their burgers and the grill is back up and running. The restaurant was damaged in a fire back in Sept. and will officially re-open to customers on Friday.

Owners Phil and Carolyn Ferrell were on hand for the big day.

“People have been clambering to get back in,” said Phil Ferrell. “They’re ready to come back in and we want them back and we’re ready for them [Friday].

“Today [Thursday] is just a ribbon cutting and [Friday] is the grand opening and we’re going to be hitting it full force. We’ll be ready to go.”

