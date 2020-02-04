Kentucky

Hopkins County Schools Closed Wednesday, February 5

Adam Kight 2 mins ago
Less than a minute

Hopkins County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 5, due to flooded roadways.

“Hopkins County Schools will have a SKILLS Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, due to flooded roadways,” the

In addition to their twitter statement, the closure has also been confirmed on the Hopkins County Schools official Facebook page, as well as their official website which can be found here.

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close