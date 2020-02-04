Hopkins County Schools Closed Wednesday, February 5

Hopkins County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 5, due to flooded roadways.

Hopkins County Schools will have a SKILLS Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, due to flooded roadways. This means there will be no school, but students will be expected to complete SKILLS assignments for Day 5. Preschool students will complete their SKILLS assignments for Day 4. — Hopkins Co Schools (@HCBOE) February 4, 2020

In addition to their twitter statement, the closure has also been confirmed on the Hopkins County Schools official Facebook page, as well as their official website which can be found here.

