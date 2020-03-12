Hopkins County Schools to Close for Two Weeks

Hopkins County Superintendent Deanna Ashby announced Thursday that all Hopkins County Schools will be closed March 16 through March 27.

During this time, all extra-curricular activities, practices, and school-related events will be postponed.

Officials said they will re-assess the situation by consulting with the local health department, the Governor, and state health officials.

Hopkins County Schools will be on a regular schedule Friday, March 13, and it is important that students are present to receive the instructions needed throughout the next two weeks.

