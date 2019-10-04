Hopkins County Receives Broadband Expansion Grant

A Kentucky county has received a large grant to expand communications.

Delta Regional Authority has announced a $155,500 grant to Hopkins County for broadband communications. The money will go to additional money from the Hopkins County Fiscal Court. Plans for the money include the installation of six broadband communication stations on utility towers in northern part of the county. This will increase internet access for rural residents near the Hopkins County/Webster County line.

The Delta Regional Authority is a program that looks to improve life for folks who live in 252 Delta counties, affecting 10 million people. More information on the program can be found at dra.gov

Comments

comments