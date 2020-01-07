Hopkins County Passes Resolution to Become Second Amendment Sanctuary

The Second Amendment Sanctuary moment sweeping through Kentucky shows no signs of slowing down. Another county passed on Tuesday a resolution to uphold the second amendment.

Hopkins County approved a resolution Tuesday morning to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

The movement, created by Lewis Compton, is gaining traction across the Bluegrass and many residents have rallied behind the resolution explaining — they are trying to get ahead of what they see as a growing challenge to their rights.

“Our legislators, I feel like are trying to infringe on our second amendments, take our gun rights, and we have to start somewhere,” says Compton.

And some counties are using it to formally say its opposed gun laws, without giving specifics on how it would oppose the laws.

Other counties wrote that the government wouldn’t use their own funds to enforce the laws. And the resolution is gaining the attention of local leaders. While law enforcement in Hopkins County deals with some of the negative sides of gun ownership—the sheriff says he’s all for making a stand for the second amendment.

For Hopkins county leaders—the resolution is not just what they see as a professional duty—but personal.

Hopkins County joins 12 other counties in gaining sanctuary county status including Hancock and Kent counties. Similar resolutions have also been proposed in Texas and West Virginia in the past year.

Comments

comments