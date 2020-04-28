Hopkins County Officials Report New Cases of Coronavirus

Hopkins County officials on Tuesday, April 28, held a daily COVID-19 update to inform the county’s population of new information surrounding the coronavirus crisis as it relates to Hopkins County.

In Tuesday’s update, Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said Hopkins County now has 195 total cases of COVID-19, up from Monday’s total of 175 confirmed cases.

Of the total positive cases, Beach said 74 total have recovered.

According to Beach, 67 of Hopkins County’s coronavirus cases have been in residents of nursing facilities, and 20 have been in nursing facility staff. Beach also said 14 of Hopkins County’s deaths have also been in this population.

Beach reported no new additional deaths in the county, leaving the Hopkins County COVID-19 death toll at 21.

Watch: Hopkins County April 28 COVID-19 Update



Previous Hopkins County COVID-19 Update (April 27):

