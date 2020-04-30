Hopkins County Officials Report Additional Coronavirus Death

Less than a minute

Officials in Hopkins County, Kentucky, gathered on Thursday, April 30, to update the Hopkins County community on the county’s current COVID-19 situation.

“As of today, we have 205 active cases,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield during the Thursday, April 30 Hopkins County COVID-19 update.

Judge-Executive Whitfield also reported a new coronavirus death in the county, bringing the county’s death toll to 22.

Whitfield went on to say that 81 people in Hopkins County have recovered from COVID-19.

