Hopkins County Officials Provide May 11 Coronavirus Update

Officials in Hopkins County, Kentucky, gathered on Monday, May 11, to update the Hopkins County community on the county’s current COVID-19 situation.

According to Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, there are 215 total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hopkins County.

Whitfield says the total confirmed number in Hopkins County includes those that have passed, those that are active, and those that are recovered.

Judge-Executive Whitfield went on to say there are now 26 total COVID-19 deaths in the county. There are 128 recovered coronavirus patients in the county, Whitfield said, leaving 61 active cases of coronavirus in Hopkins County.

Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the numbers show that social distancing practices in Hopkins County are working and that the county is “finally coming out on the other side of the virus,” though he still stressed the importance of maintaining those practices to continue to see results.

