Hopkins County Officials Highlight COVID-19 Patient Recoveries

Hopkins County officials addressed the community on Wednesday, May 13, to report new information surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield reported one new case of coronavirus in the county on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County to 216.

Whitfield went on to report a total of 27 COVID-19 deaths in the county, as reported on Tuesday.

Judge-Executive Whitfield said 12 more coronavirus patients had recovered as of Wednesday, totaling 140 recovered patients.

“That’s the way we want to see this go,” said Whitfield, reporting on Hopkins County’s current recovery numbers. “And I think we’ll continue to see it head that direction.”

As of Tuesday, May 12, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported a total of 6,853 cases and 321 deaths statewide.

