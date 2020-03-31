Hopkins County, Ky. Now Has 26 Cases of Coronavirus

During a live update on the current coronavirus situation in Hopkins County, county officials announced that there are now 26 cases of coronavirus in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

“Last Thursday, we had our first two confirmed cases. Today, we have 26,” said Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.

Hopkins County officials said that as of Monday, new procedures for social distancing have been implemented, such as taking temperatures of food service and transportation workers.

During their update, Hopkins County officials urged Kentuckians to continue to practice social distancing, for the good of their own families and the families of others.

Watch: Hopkins County COVID-19 March 31 Update

