Hopkins County Now Has 110 Cases of Coronavirus With 9 Total Deaths

On Thursday, April 16, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, and Public Health Director Denise Beach provided a COVID-19 update to the Hopkins County community.

According to Public Health Director Beach, there is now a total of 110 cases of coronavirus in Hopkins County.

Additionally, Beach reported one new death in the county on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to nine.

Beach also added that 58 individuals in the county are now reported as recovered.

Watch: April 16 Hopkins County COVID-19 Update



