Hopkins County Man Indicted on Two Counts of Murder

35-year-old Jeremy Ray Wicks of Madisonville, Kentucky, appeared before a Hopkins County Grand Jury over the last week, where he was indicted on two counts of murder.

Wicks is accused of shooting and killing Elvis Gipson and Joesph Gipson in April 2020.

In addition to murder, Wicks faces the charge of first-degree assault for injuring another person in the April attack – Gunner Madison, who was sent to Baptist Health for life-threatening injuries after the attack.

Evidence collected at the scene of the crime led to the arrest of Wicks.

Wicks remains in the Hopkins County Jail with multiple other charges on a $1 million bond.

