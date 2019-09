A Hopkins County man has been arrested for a pending charge of assault on a 8-week-old child.

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 38-year-old Herbert Harris is lodged in Hopkins County Detention Center for child abuse on his child.

On September 8th, deputies responded to Baptist Health for the child who suffered injuries. The child was taken to University of Louisville Hospital due to the seriousness of the injuries.

