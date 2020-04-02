Hopkins County Implements 8 PM Curfew for Citizens 18 and Younger

During the April 2 COVID-19 update for Hopkins County, Kentucky, it was announced that anyone 18-years-old and under must now remain at home after 8:00 p.m., effective as of 8:00 p.m. April 2.

“Today at 8:00 p.m., I’m enacting an executive order, prohibiting anyone 18 and under from being in public after 8 o’clock tonight,” said Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield. “That’s anywhere – no congregating at all for those youth.”

“We keep hearing that because the youth don’t seem to get as sick from this, they feel like they don’t have it,” Whitfield explained. “But, they can continue to spread it.”

Whitfield said that it would also be reiterated in his executive order, that no person shall congregate together in a group of 10 or greater, at any place open to the public.

According to Whitfield, the executive order “will be enforced until the emergency has been removed,” adding, “if we continue to have problems, I will take further measures.”

As of Thursday, April 2, there are 33 positive cases of coronavirus in Hopkins County, and 3 total deaths.

(Click to Expand) Full Executive Order Signed by Judge Executive Jack Whitfield

Watch: Hopkins County COVID-19 Update 4/2/2020

