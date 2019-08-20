Hopkins County Father Speaks Out After His Kids Were Severely Beaten

The father of two small Hopkins County children is speaking out after his kids were severely beaten. This comes on the same day their mother 21-year-old Hannah Harrell appeared in court in connection to those abuse allegations.

The father, Brandon Burcham, hasn’t had the chance to speak with Harrell since her arraignment Monday. Both children continue to recover from injuries but Burcham says he’s still looking for answers.

“I don’t know. I just want to ask her questions. But I also don’t want to leave her out to dry. Cause she’s got nobody right now,” says Burcham.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Harrell’s boyfriend Caleb Cobb earlier this month on assault charges and tampering with evidence.

This after they say he fled the apartment where the children were and hid in a cornfield.

Harrell is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing by the end of the month.

