Hopkins County Fair to Feature Livestock Shows, Food & Fun

It’s opening day for the Hopkins County Fair in Madisonville. Gates are set to open at 5 p.m. Friday at Hopkins County Fairgrounds and will feature amusement rides from Drew Exposition, popular food and drink items, and traditional events.

In addition to livestock shows, the Hopkins County Fair will feature tractor pulls and musical performances.

A prize drawing for $1,500 cash will be held at 11 p.m. Saturday, and the midway will close at midnight.

Admission is $15 which includes unlimited rides and shows.

The event is from Friday through Saturday.

