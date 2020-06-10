Hopkins County Fair Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Hopkins County officials gathered on Wednesday, June 10, to update the Hopkins County community on the status of the coronavirus and its effect on the Hopkins County Fair this year.

Bruce Jones, President of the Hopkins County Fair Board, said that due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, the Hopkins County Fair will be canceled this year.

Jones said that there would still be a three-day agriculture event for the 4H and FFA members who have worked on projects all year long, which will be held on the days that the fair normally would have happened, in the last week of July.

According to Jones, the Kentucky Association of Fairs and Horse Shows is still planning its fall Meeting in mid-October, which is highlighted by the crowning of Miss Teen Kentucky County Fair and Miss Pre-Teen Kentucky County Fair, though plans for that meeting could change at any time.

Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton also updated the community on the current COVID-19 cases, deaths, and recoveries in Hopkins County on Wednesday.

According to Mayor Cotton, the total number of diagnosed cases Hopkins County has seen since the beginning is at 222.

There are 31 COVID-19 deaths in Hopkins County, Mayor Cotton went on to say.

Mayor Cotton also said that there have been 185 total recovered patients. He also noted that overall, there are six active COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County at this time – two of which are in long-term care facilities.

