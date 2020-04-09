Hopkins County Coronavirus: Two New Deaths as of April 9

On April 9, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Public Health Director Denise Beach, and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton made new announcements surrounding the coronavirus in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

According to Hopkins County Public Health Director Beach, there are now 77 total cases of coronavirus in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

Beach additionally announced two new deaths in Hopkins County due to COVID-19.

“Last night we did receive information that we had two more patients die from COVID-19 in Hopkins County,” said Beach. “They were senior adults, and we are sad to report this continued increase in deaths.”

“That does make the total deaths in Hopkins County to be six at this time,” Beach went on to say.

Beach also announced the total number of patient recoveries in Hopkins County.

“We now have 27 patients that have reported being fully recovered from COVID-19,” said Beach.

Watch: Hopkins County April 9 COVID-19 Update



