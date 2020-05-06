Hopkins County Coronavirus: Low Increase in Cases Reported by Officials

Officials in Hopkins County, Kentucky, gathered on Wednesday, May 6, to update the Hopkins County community on the county’s current COVID-19 situation. No COVID-19 Update was given by Hopkins County officials on Tuesday.

According to Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, there are now 212 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, an increase of one additional case since Monday’s Hopkins County report.

As of Wednesday, the COVID-19 death toll in Hopkins County remained at 24, the same number of county-wide deaths reported on Monday.

According to Whitfield, there are 124 recovered COVID-19 patients in Hopkins County, up from 17 since Monday’s report.

As of May 5, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 5,822 total positive cases and 275 total statewide deaths.

