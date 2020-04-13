Hopkins County Coronavirus: 8 Deaths, 94 Positive Cases, 40 Recoveries

The Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Public Health Director Denise Beach, and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton informed the Hopkins County community of new coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries as of April 13.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the county has reached 94. Officials say there are cases at two long term care facilities. They say there is an outbreak at one with 13 patients and five staff members.

Additionally, there was one new death reported over the weekend. That brings the death toll in Hopkins County to eight.

According to Beach, a 103-year-old woman is one of the patients that recovered from the illness. Currently, there have been 40 recoveries in Hopkins County.

