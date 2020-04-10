Hopkins County Coronavirus: 7 Total Deaths, 83 Total Cases, 37 Total Recoveries

On April 9, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Public Health Director Denise Beach, and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton informed the Hopkins County community on new information surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to Hopkins County.

“We now have 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hopkins County with seven deaths,” said Public Health Director Beach.

Beach also noted the number of recovered individuals in the county.

“We have 37 people who have fully recovered,” Beach went on to say.

Beach additionally added that two nursing homes are “now involved.”

“We do also have two nursing homes that are now involved, and that’s a very serious thing because these are our most at-risk individuals,” said Beach.

